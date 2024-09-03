Suspected Boko Haram militants roared into a northeastern Nigerian village on motorcycles, opened fire on a market and set shops and homes ablaze, killing at least 127 people, according to Amnesty International and police.

The attack occurred in Yobe, one of three states at the frontline of an insurgency that lasted 15 years.

Thousands of Nigerians have been killed and more than two million displaced.

Yobe police spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim said the attack in Yobe's Mafa village was apparent retaliation for the killing of two suspected Boko Haram militants by local vigilantes.

After shooting at the market and torching buildings, the militants chased other residents into the bush and shot them, Abdulkarim added.

"The terrorists killed many people, but we are yet to ascertain the actual number of casualties," Abdulkarim said.