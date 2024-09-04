The US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, saying he had refused to appear before the panel to testify on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

In a letter about the subpoena, Chairman Michael McCaul said Blinken must appear before the committee on September 19 or face contempt charges, the committee said.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken was not currently available to testify on the dates proposed by the committee, but has proposed "reasonable alternatives" to comply with McCaul's request for a public hearing.

"It is disappointing that instead of continuing to engage with the Department in good faith, the Committee instead has issued yet another unnecessary subpoena," Miller said in a statement.

He said Blinken had testified before Congress on Afghanistan more than 14 times, including four times before McCaul's committee. He also said State has provided the committee with nearly 20,000 pages of department re cords, multiple high-level briefings and transcribed interviews.

McCaul asked Blinken in May to appear at a hearing in September on the committee's report on its investigation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In his letter to Blinken, the Republican committee chairman said current and former State Department officials confirmed that Blinken was "the final decisionmaker" on the withdrawal and evacuation.