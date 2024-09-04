The record number of votes received by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in state elections has raised concerns among German citizens of Turkish origin.

One of Germany's largest immigrant communities, Turks fear that the AfD could lead to increased xenophobia and the targeting of foreigners if it gains more power at the federal level.

"Of course, it is worrying when a far-right party gets 30 percent or more of the votes in Germany," said Hayrettin Kurt, a resident of Cologne.

"When we remember the Second World War, it is frightening that a country like Germany has such a high level of support for a right-wing party, he added.

The AfD saw a surge in support in the September 1 elections, with the party coming first in the state of Thuringia and second in Saxony.

When asked about what would change if the AfD came to power at the federal level, Kurt said: "They would try to send back asylum seekers. Xenophobia will necessarily rise. Exclusion will rise. Daily life will become more difficult for foreigners."

Majority in parliament