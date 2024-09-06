Türkiye is backing a national reconciliation process to end political turmoil in Libya that gripped the North African country last month after its parliament suspended the term of the internationally-recognised Tripoli government.

In a visit to Tripoli on Thursday, Ibrahim Kalin, Türkiye's intelligence chief, met senior Libyan leaders and stressed the importance of avoiding further conflict.

Kalin met Tripoli-based Government of National Unity head Abdulhamid Dbeibah, as well as Abdullah al Lafi and Mossa al Koni of the Presidency Council, according to a statement from the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

He reiterated Türkiye's support for Libya's stability and unity, expressing hope that the political divide would be overcome through national reconciliation.

Kalin and Dbeibah discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, regional developments, issues of common interest and current events in Palestine's Gaza. The two underlined the need for joint action to increase cooperation in political and security fields, support regional stability, and protect civilians.

The MIT chief also met with authorities from the High Council of State, some ministers and senior security and intelligence officials.