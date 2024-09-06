The UN has called for a "full investigation" and accountability for the killing of a 26-year-old Turkish-American peace activist by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank.

"We would want to see a full investigation of the circumstances and that people should be held accountable," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference on Friday, following news that the activist succumbed to her wounds after being shot and critically injured in the head by Israeli forces.

"Civilians must be, must be protected at all times," he added.

Asked about whether there has been any accountability for any UN personnel killed by Israel, Dujarric said: "We have not seen anything."

Expressing that investigations and the issue of accountability would happen "once the fighting stops," Dujarric said there had been "some movement" towards accountability on the issue of mistreatment of Palestinian detainees.

'Deliberately targeted'

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank.