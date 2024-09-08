WORLD
Zelenskyy to present Ukraine-Russia truce plan to US president
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he will share his ceasefire plan with Biden and US candidates, discussing Kiev’s efforts to strengthen its economy and end the war with Russia.
Ukraine prepares to end the conflict with a ceasefire plan and economic advances. / Photo: Reuters
September 8, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at the Ambrosetti Forum that he has prepared a plan for a ceasefire with Russia and wants to share it with US President Joe Biden and American presidential candidates.

The Forum, which is organised in early September every year in the town of Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy to discuss international developments, became the stage where Zelenskyy made evaluations about the Ukraine-Russia war to Italian journalists.

“I have prepared a plan and I want to share it with the US president because there are some points that depend on America. I hope I will have the opportunity to show this plan to (Joe) Biden and the candidates and get feedback. At the moment we have not shared anything, the first contact will be with Biden,” he said.

Zelenskyy argued that Russia used North Korean-made missiles to attack his country, and Ukraine has evidence, from ruins to video recordings.

"Iranian-made missiles and drones were also used", he said.

“We are closer to the end of the war than we were at the beginning,” said Zelenskyy, adding that Kiev has strengthened its economy with concrete agreements and that is approaching the end of the war because of the steps.

