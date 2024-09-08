WORLD
Hundreds gather in Seattle for Turkish American activist killed by Israel
Protesters chant, hold signs that read: 'Justice 4 Aysenur', 'Aysenur Eygi Martyred For Palestine Rest in Power'.
Eygi's death has sparked outrage and demands for accountability from local and international communities. / Photo: AA
September 8, 2024

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Seattle for a Turkish American activist who was killed in an Israeli attack during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank.

Saturday's demonstration at Westlake Park came one day after Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was killed by Israeli forces while participating in a protest against illegal settlement expansion in the town of Beita, near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Protesters chanting against Israel, held signs that included, "Aysenur Eygi Martyred For Palestine Rest in Power", "Justice 4 Aysenur", "Today We Are All Aysenur", "Resistance Is Not Terrorism! Free Palestine!"

Nablus Gov. Ghassan Daghlas said Saturday that an autopsy confirmed Eygi she was killed by an Israeli sniper’s bullet to the head.

Supporting Palestinian rights

Eygi had been actively involved in solidarity movements supporting Palestinian rights.

Her death has sparked outrage and demands for accountability from local and international communities.

Born in Antalya, Türkiye in 1998, Eygi moved to Seattle, Washington, with her parents, Rabia Birden Eygi and Mehmet Suat Eygi, when she was less than 1 year old.

She graduated in June from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
