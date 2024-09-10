At least 40 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes on a tent encampment in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses said Israel struck the Al Mawasi area, a designated humanitarian zone, with at least three missiles in early Tuesday.

At least 20 tents where the displaced Palestinians are staying caught on fire. The missiles also caused deep craters.

A Gaza civil emergency official said teams are still removing the dead and wounded from the area.

The official said they have been struggling to search for victims who might have been buried.