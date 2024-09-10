Jordanians went to the polls on Tuesday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by the Israel's war on Gaza in the region and concerns over a slump in tourism, a sector vital to the kingdom's economy.

It is the first vote since a 2022 reform increased the number of seats in the house, reserving more for women and lowering the minimum age for candidates.

Despite these efforts to modernise the legislature, voters and candidates said the Gaza war dominated the election.

Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, becoming the only second Arab state to do so after Egypt, but around half its population is of Palestinian origin, and protests calling for the treaty's cancellation have been frequent since the war erupted.

Tensions escalated further just two days before the election when a Jordanian gunman killed three Israeli guards at the border crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank — the first such attack since the 1990s.

'Bad to worse'

This has fuelled voters' concerns the ongoing war will continue to strain the kingdom's economy until Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas reach a ceasefire in Gaza.