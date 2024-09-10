British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will jointly visit Kiev this week, have said they are united on the need to tackle Iran's influence in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"(We are) completely aligned on the need to tackle Iran's malign activity in the region and beyond," Lammy told reporters on Tuesday beside Blinken, who is visiting Britain.

"We're seeing a disturbing pattern of greater Iranian support for the Kremlin's illegal group, and we discussed today our shared commitment to holding Tehran to account for their undermining of global stability."

Lammy said he and Blinken would travel to Kiev this week, the first joint visit of this kind for more than a decade.

Related Iran denies Western accusations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

'A dramatic escalation'

Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and will likely use them in Ukraine within weeks, Blinken said, warning that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran threatens wider European security.