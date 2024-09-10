Late last month, Swedish prosecutors charged two residents of Iraqi origin for "agitation against an ethnic and national group" after they publicly burned the Quran in 2023.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem stand accused of desecrating the Quran, including burning it, while making derogatory remarks about Muslims at least four separate times, including outside a mosque in Stockholm.

The burnings resulted in a major global outcry and tainted the image of Sweden, a country known for promoting peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance.

Senior Prosecutor AnnaHankkio said the men must be charged after making statements and taking actions, many caught on video, in which "they treated the Quran in a manner intended to express contempt for Muslims because of their faith."

Deciding to prosecute these men is an important step, but does not address the real problem in Sweden, which is that Islamophobia is deeply entrenched in the country's political system, fabric and society.

Enshrining anti-Muslim sentiment

Sweden is a country where Islamophobia stems from the very top. Take leaders such as Sweden Democrat leader Jimme Akesson, who sparked a furore at his far-right party's congress last year when he urged the country to "stop turning a blind eye to Islamism."

He continued, "Start fighting, with all your might. Stop apologising. Are you on the side of Islamists, terrorists, and anti-democrats? Or are you on the side of democracy? On the side of the West? On the right side of history? You can't do both, there is no grey area in between, you can't be neutral in this. You must choose."

Though some of his racist comments have sparked condemnation from Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, no action has been taken against Akesson, and he remains part of the ruling coalition governing Sweden.

Akesson's SDP party has also previously called for the destruction of mosques and banning of Islamic symbols in the country. And they aren't alone.

Just this week, Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch, who hails from the Christian Democrats, a separate party, said at a political event that "Muslims who do not integrate in Sweden must leave." She also affirmed that the burning of religious scriptures is legal while calling for the deportation of Muslims.

It is hence clear that Islamophobia is prevalent across Sweden's political spectrum with zero accountability for those who make inflammatory, derogatory and racist remarks.

Lenient laws

The country's freedom of speech laws have also institutionalised, enabled and promoted Islamophobia. Chapter two of Article 21 of the Swedish constitution states that there will be no restrictions on freedom of expression regardless of religious, political, cultural or other opinions.

These laws are being taken advantage of to target the country's minority Muslim population. Many in the community already face widespread discrimination in society, including at work. This includes Muslim women being fired for wearing the hijab and an increase in hate crimes against Muslims this year.

Thus, Sweden's freedom of speech laws are essentially granting immunity to far-right bigots like Monika, who feel free to offend Muslims and fuel anti-Muslim bias and prejudice in Swedish society.