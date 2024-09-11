WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police use force against anti-war protesters during Australia military expo
About 1,800 police officers have been deployed at the Melbourne convention centre where they are using pepper spray and rubber bullets on anti-war protesters.
Police use force against anti-war protesters during Australia military expo
Anti-war protesters in Australia clash with police outside a weapons convention. / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2024

Australian police used excessive force against hundreds of anti-war protesters, who were rallying against Israel's military offensive in Gaza, at the country's largest defense expo in the capital city Melbourne.

The Land Forces Expo, a defence industry event, saw a significant police presence on Wednesday after demonstrators gathered outside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

One of the organisers of the protest, Students for Palestine, blamed the police for the violence and said they used "serious weapons" on peace activists.

“[It] should be banned for use on demonstrators, including pepper spray, which is classified as a chemical weapon,” the rights group said in a statement.

“They hit us with batons, including hitting one man so hard he had to go to hospital and they shot us with rubber bullets,” she added.

Around 1,800 police officers have been deployed to the convention centre where the expo is taking place through Friday.

"The protest is coming at the time of an intense Israeli war in Gaza and Australia’s continuous support for Israeli government," TRT World's correspondent reporting from Melbourne said.

"Thousands of people have showed up and police have been granted special powers under anti-terror legislation to search anyone in the area."

Roads have been closed and traffic was disrupted by the protests, organised by Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars groups.

Recommended

Police estimated 1,200 protesters had surrounded the convention center.

RelatedThe story of American Palestine, a land of corn and soybeans in the US

Biggest planned deployment

Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said it was the state police force's biggest planned deployment since Melbourne hosted the World Economic Forum in 2000 and backed his officers' use of force.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on protesters to show respect for police but failed to comment on the use of force against them.

The gathering brings together arms industry figures from Australia, Israel, the United States, Asia and Europe. In 2022, the convention was held in the city of Brisbane where protests were more subdued.

RelatedCan a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia protect Southeast Asia?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control