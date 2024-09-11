WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia warns the West over supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden has said he is considering allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia.
Russia warns the West over supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden is considering allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2024

The Kremlin has said it would respond "appropriately" if the US lifts its restrictions on Ukraine using American-supplied missiles to strike targets inside Russia, after US President Joe Biden said he was "working that out".

Asked what the Kremlin's answer to the move would be, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "It will be appropriate," adding that Russia's offensive on Ukraine was itself a "response" to the West's support for Kiev.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration was "working that out now" when asked if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in the war.

Sources told Reuters last week that the US was close to an agreement to give Ukraine such weapons, but that Kiev would need to wait several months as the US works through technical issues ahead of any shipment.

Recommended

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading for Western countries to supply longer-range missiles and to lift restrictions on using them to hit targets such as military airfields inside Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that he could deploy conventional missiles within striking distance of the United States and its European allies if they allowed Ukraine to strike deeper into Russia with long-range Western weapons.

RelatedUkraine may use long-range US missiles at Russia in self-defence: Pentagon
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control