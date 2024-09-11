I first met with Aysenur Ezgi Eygi last May at a student encampment in the United States. We were there standing in solidarity with Palestine and against Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza at the University of Washington. At the time, Ayse was one of those leading and taking a prominent role in the student movement.

The young Turkish-American was motivated to seek justice for Palestinians and many other causes during her university life and afterwards.

As life brought us together seeking liberation for the Palestinian people, the Ayse I got to know was a great person - so nice, kind and a brave, strong leader. The 26-year-old was a very outgoing person with a lot of friends - always smiling and with positive energy.

Ayse was always willing to help others and check on her friends - how they are doing and if they needed any help with anything, even if she was busy and had so much going on.

Equality for everyone

Among some of the defining features, I remember Ayse's incredible drive. She balanced this alongside her humour, trying to make people happy. But she also had a serious side when it came to her activism.

Her social conscience often involved spending significant time organising. Ayse loved Palestine so much and took on an important role in planning at the university encampments - liaising with students and university management.

She achieved this while balancing her learning as a student, working hard on her finals to allow her to get the good grades to eventually graduate from the University of Washington.

Ayse was that person who believed justice involved not only fighting for the Palestinian cause, but also fighting for equality for everyone.

Her journey as a young activist, developing her social conscience, also involved travelling overseas. A couple of years ago, she went to Myanmar to observe the genocide against the Rohingya people in Southeast Asia.

In the US, in the city of Seattle, which she called home since leaving the Turkish city of Antalya at a young age, Ayse was also active in pushing for racial justice, getting involved in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, among others.

Ayse was so honest; she always did things from her heart and with so much love, no matter the cost. I remember how Ayse loved life and how excited she was about continuing her education and visiting the occupied West Bank.

West Bank visit

Ayse was really motivated to go there, to bear witness to the reality on the ground and the reality for Palestinians who have faced the full force of military occupation since 1967 in the West Bank and its subsequent ethnic cleansing.

Since Israel's assault on Palestinians intensified last October, the military has killed more than 41,000 people, mostly women and children. While in the occupied West Bank, Israel has now killed close to 700 people and injured more than 5,700 others.

In this context, during our frequent interactions exchanging messages, Ayse confided in me how her dad and other university professors were so scared about her presence there.

But she was defiant. Ayse still wanted to go there to the occupied West Bank to support Palestinian resistance against the occupation. To witness exactly what it looks like and to come back and continue sending that message to the world - a narrative that is often censored.