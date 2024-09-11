TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israeli killing of Turkish-American activist 'horrific tragedy'— Harris
US will continue to press Israel for answers and for continued access to findings of investigation, says Kamala Harris.
Israeli killing of Turkish-American activist 'horrific tragedy'— Harris
The shooting that led to Eygi's death is unacceptable and raises legitimate questions about the conduct of Israeli army personnel in the West Bank, Harris said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 11, 2024

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called Israel’s killing of a Turkish-American activist in the occupied West Bank a "horrific tragedy."

"The killing of Aysenur Eygi is a horrific tragedy that never should have happened,” she said on Wednesday in a statement on the killing, which took place last Friday.

"Aysenur was peacefully protesting in the West Bank – standing up against the expansion of settlements – when her young life was senselessly cut short,” said Harris.

"No one should be killed for participating in a peaceful protest. The shooting that led to her death is unacceptable and raises legitimate questions about the conduct of IDF (Israeli army) personnel in the West Bank. Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," Harris said.

"There must be full accountability"

Recommended

She added that Israel’s preliminary investigation indicated it was "the result of a tragic error for which the IDF is responsible."

"We will continue to press the government of Israel for answers and for continued access to the findings of the investigation so we can have confidence in the results. There must be full accountability," Harris added.

The US will continue to hold accountable anyone in the West Bank – Israelis and Palestinians – who stokes violence and undermines peace and stability, she said.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US national, was killed by Israeli forces during a protest Friday against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, outside of Nablus.

She arrived in the occupied West Bank last Tuesday to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement as part of an effort to support and safeguard Palestinian farmers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan