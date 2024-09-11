US Vice President Kamala Harris has called Israel’s killing of a Turkish-American activist in the occupied West Bank a "horrific tragedy."

"The killing of Aysenur Eygi is a horrific tragedy that never should have happened,” she said on Wednesday in a statement on the killing, which took place last Friday.

"Aysenur was peacefully protesting in the West Bank – standing up against the expansion of settlements – when her young life was senselessly cut short,” said Harris.

"No one should be killed for participating in a peaceful protest. The shooting that led to her death is unacceptable and raises legitimate questions about the conduct of IDF (Israeli army) personnel in the West Bank. Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," Harris said.

"There must be full accountability"