The United States and Britain have decided to provide $1.5 billion in support for Ukraine and also promised a swift answer to Kiev's requests to ease restrictions on weapons capable of striking deeper into Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy made the announcement of economic aid on Wednesday while making a rare joint visit to Kiev in a show of solidarity.

It came amid growing concern over the situation on the battlefield and the uncertain future of Washington's stance on the war.

Blinken, who made the nine-hour train ride to Kiev with Lammy, said the United States would offer $717 million in fresh economic aid to Ukraine.

About half of it will consist of US support to strengthen Ukraine's electricity infrastructure, which has been pounded by Russia just as winter sets in.

Blinken accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dusting off "his winter playbook" to "weaponise the cold against the Ukrainian people".

"Our support will not wane, our unity will not break," Blinken told reporters in Kiev.

Lammy reiterated his Labour government's pledge to provide £600 million ($782 million) in economic assistance to Ukraine.

Britain, which has consistently pushed to ease restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons, would provide hundreds of new air-defence missiles to Ukraine this year, he added.

Ukraine's Western allies have accused Russia of acquiring new short-range Iranian missiles that they say could ramp up Moscow's firepower. Moscow and Tehran reject claims of weapons transfer. And November's US presidential election could result in a dramatic shift in the stance of Ukraine's top backer.

Russian advances

Russia has been advancing on the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, a month after Kiev launched a shock counter-offensive into Russia's Kursk region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stepped up his requests to the West in recent months to provide weapons with more firepower and fewer restrictions.

In an online post on Wednesday evening, noting he had had "very substantive" talks with Blinken and Lammy, he thanked both countries for their support.

But he added: "It is important that Ukrainian arguments are heard.

"This includes the long-range weapons, the supply of combat brigades on the front lines, and the overall strategy for achieving a just peace."

Blinken said Washington would look at the requests "with urgency". They would be discussed on Friday in Washington when President Joe Biden meets UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he said.