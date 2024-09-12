Ireland has announced educational scholarships for Palestinian students whose lives have been upended by Israel’s relentless war in Gaza and the occupied West Bank for nearly a year.

Announced on September 2, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has offered these full scholarships through the Ireland-Palestine Scholarship Programme (IPSP) for Palestinian students.

The IPSP is part of the Ireland Fellows global scholarship programme, run by the government of Ireland, which officially recognised Palestine as a sovereign state on May 2024.

Since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023, all of Gaza’s universities have been destroyed, and hundreds of primary and secondary schools have been severely damaged.

The World Bank estimates that by January 2024, the conflict had inflicted $341 million in damage to educational institutions.

The United Nations has warned that the reconstruction of Gaza’s cities, once peace is established, will require years and billions of dollars.

The offensive has displaced around 2 million people within Gaza, caused at least 40 thousand deaths, and driven about 80,000 people to seek refuge in Egypt, with many more stuck in the war-torn country.

Related Israel's Gaza war displaced 1.9M Palestinians: UN

Applications open

According to Representative Office of Ireland’s statement, five scholarships are now available for the 2025-2026 academic year for students from the occupied Palestinian territories.

These scholarships will support students pursuing one-year Master’s programs in Ireland, further highlighting Ireland’s commitment to education and international solidarity.

Fully funded, the scholarships cover academic fees, visa application fees, medical and travel insurance, round-trip economy flights, the Irish residence permit fee, and a monthly living stipend. Additional allowances include a settling-in grant, a completion and departure allowance, and a monthly living stipend of €700.

Applications are open now, with registration for virtual information sessions on the scholarships available until September 23rd.