Earlier this week, Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace introduced a bill that would prevent Palestinians from entering the United States due to safety concerns. The proposed legislation is one of several pro-Israel efforts that government representatives have pushed this year.

The comically-named "No Amnesty for Hamas Sympathizers Act" would prevent entry to the US to people who have lived in Gaza or the occupied West Bank, or those who hold passports or travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority.

It would also prohibit Palestinians from receiving special immigration designations such as Temporary Protected Status (TPS), parole, asylum, or refugee status.

These individuals could also be deported under the Immigration and Nationality Act, Mace said in a statement on her website.

"We're taking a practical approach to protecting American citizens," Mace said on September 10, a few days after Israel shot and killed Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the West Bank.

Other anti-Palestinian moves

Mace's words come in the wake of an earlier proposal by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who introduced another bizarrely-worded bill to the legislature in May: the "No Higher Education Assistance for Mobs of Antisemitic and Terrorist Sympathizing Students (No HAMAS) Act."

The bill aims to revoke federal financial aid and loans to students who have taken part in Palestinian solidarity demonstrations across campuses in the US.

"The No Hamas Act is common sense legislation that will cut off federal aid for grown adults who are breaking our laws, spewing anti-Semitism, and openly embracing terrorists," Tillis said.