An anti-Ethiopia camp that includes several Horn of Africa countries seems to be consolidating. Egypt, which for many years has clashed with Addis Ababa over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), is opportunistically making the most of such dynamics.

Unsettled by Ethiopia's increasingly assertive and influential role vis-à-vis the Nile, Cairo has been keen to strengthen its relationships with African nations such as Eritrea, Sudan, and Uganda. Egypt aims to bolster regional support for its stance on the GERD dispute with Addis Ababa.

Since 2011, the Ethiopians have been working on this controversial mega-dam, which they see as critical to their country’s development. Ethiopia recently completed the fifth phase of filling up the reservoir behind the GERD and authorities in Addis Ababa are optimistic about the hydroelectric dam being fully operational in 2025.

"The dam is now almost completed," declared Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last month. The GERD is to provide millions of households in Ethiopia with electricity.

However, Egyptians view the GERD as an existential threat because of how much their country depends on the river for water. Policymakers in Cairo are worried about the implications of disruptions to the river's flow, especially in the event of a years-long drought.

Dealmaking

Against this backdrop, news broke last month of Egypt making its first delivery of military aid to Somalia in over 40 years and the signing of a Cairo-Mogadishu security pact. Then on September 23, an Egyptian warship docked at the Mogadishu Sea Port to deliver a second cache of weapons such as artillery and anti-aircraft guns. Egypt also offered to contribute 10,000 troops to a new African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission in Somalia set to be launched in 2025.

News of Egypt making this offer could exacerbate tensions given Ethiopia's firm opposition to any such Egyptian deployment to Somalia, where Addis Ababa is a major security actor.

Meanwhile, Somalia and Ethiopia have generally maintained good relations in recent years. But in early January, officials in Addis Ababa angered their counterparts in Mogadishu by signing a deal with Somaliland to lease coastal territory to Ethiopia.

This grants the landlocked African country access to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, reportedly in exchange for Addis Ababa recognising the breakaway republic's independence.

From Mogadishu's perspective, the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal constitutes a serious breach of Somalia's sovereignty. Mogadishu has vowed to obstruct the deal, which could lead to the Ethiopians having a port and even naval base in Somaliland.

On September 20, authorities in Mogadishu accused their counterparts in Addis Ababa of violating Somalia's sovereignty by delivering an "unauthorised" shipment of weapons to the self-declared autonomous state of Putland, situated in northeastern Somalia. The Somali foreign ministry warned of "serious implications for national and regional security."

Officials in Cairo also oppose the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal, seeing it as a threat to Egypt's national interests. On September 22, the Egyptian embassy in Somalia, citing the "unstable security situation," called on Egypt’s citizens to leave Somaliland as quickly as possible.

"Egypt is alarmed by Ethiopia's attempts to control the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which means it will threaten the country's two lifelines: the Nile and the Suez Canal," said Yusuf Hassan, an independent analyst and researcher specialising in Africa and the Middle East.