Pope Francis has criticised both former US president Donald Trump over his plan to deport millions of immigrants and Vice President Kamala Harris over her stance supporting abortion.

Asked on Friday about the US presidential election on his flight back to Rome from Singapore, the Pope said not welcoming migrants is a "grave" sin, and likened having an abortion to an "assassination".

He said US Catholics would have to "choose the lesser evil" when they vote in November, without elaborating.

Francis was speaking in a press conference with journalists after a demanding 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Although the pope did not use Trump and Harris' names, he referred specifically to their policies and their genders.

Despite criticising both candidates, he said Catholics should vote.

"Not voting is ugly," the 87-year-old pontiff said. "It is not good. You must vote."

"You must choose the lesser evil," he said. "Who is the lesser evil? That lady, or that gentleman? I don't know. Everyone, in conscience, (has to) think and do this."

'Against life'