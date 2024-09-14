The death toll from an explosion of a tanker truck in southwestern Haiti has risen to 24, authorities said.

The explosion in Miragoane on Saturday injured about 40 people, with some suffering burns over most of their bodies, Emmanuel Pierre, head of Haiti's civil protection agency, told the AFP news agency.

The death toll was increased from 16 earlier in the day, after rescuers discovered more charred bodies near the explosion site, Pierre said.

The injured were transported to Sainte Therese Hospital in the port city of Miragoane, about 100 kilometres west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Six were later evacuated to specialist hospitals in Port-au-Prince.

Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille called an emergency government meeting to deal with the tragedy, Pierre said.