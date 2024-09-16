Former US president Donald Trump has blamed his election rival Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden after he was targeted in a second apparent assassination attempt, saying their "rhetoric" about him endangering democracy is to blame.

Trump's comments on Sunday's incident, in which a man allegedly planned to fire on the Republican while he played golf in Florida, guaranteed that tensions ahead of the presidential election in seven weeks would continue to boil.

Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday that rhetoric from Biden and Harris "is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country."

Trump, 78, referred to frequent comments that he poses a "threat to democracy."

Trump said his opponents "use highly inflammatory language. "

"I can use it too — far better than they can — but I don't," he added.

In a later post on his Truth Social network, Trump said "the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse."

Biden and Harris have described the former president as a danger over his refusal to concede defeat to Biden in 2020 and his campaign to classify the mob of his supporters that stormed Congress in 2021 as political dissidents.

Both have denounced the apparent assassination bid, with the president saying: "I've always condemned political violence. I always will."

Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh charged

The suspect, identified by police as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested soon after being spotted while hiding with an assault-style rifle at the edge of Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach.

US Secret Service agents opened fire, and he fled before surrendering without a struggle.

On Monday, Routh appeared in court where he was informed he was being charged with illegal firearms possession. He appeared calm and did not speak, other than to say "yes" to questions from the judge.

More charges are expected at a later date, with the FBI probing what it said "appears to be an attempted assassination."

According to an FBI criminal complaint, Routh seems to have spent nearly 12 hours on the perimeter of the Trump golf course, based on cell phone records.