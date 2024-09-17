CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Ecuador to implement nationwide blackout due to severe drought
Facing its worst drought in 61 years, the country will impose nightly eight-hour blackouts and introduce teleworking in the public sector to manage the strain on hydroelectric plants and conserve energy.
Ecuador to implement nationwide blackout due to severe drought
The drought affects the reservoirs of several hydroelectric plants , which are the nation's main source of power. / Photo: Reuters
September 17, 2024

Ecuador will implement nationwide nighttime blackouts and teleworking in the public sector as the worst drought in decades threatens the country's hydroelectric plants, the government announced.

The measures, which will be implemented from Thursday, are due "to the worst drought in the last 61 years and aim to responsibly manage the control of our electrical system," a presidential statement said on Tuesday.

A nightly eight-hour power cut from 10:00 pm will be imposed next week from Monday to Thursday due to the drought affecting the reservoirs of several hydroelectric plants, which are the nation's main source of power.

"The established cut-off time has been chosen with the aim of generating the least possible impact on productive activities and the working day," the presidency said.

Teleworking would also be implemented in the public sector on Thursday and Friday of this week and next, it added.

Recommended

The government had already announced a general blackout lasting eight hours from 10:00 pm this Wednesday for "preventive maintenance" on the energy transmission system.

Interior Minister Monica Palencia said it would be accompanied by a curfew as a security measure in the South American country, which is plagued by gang violence.

Ecuador imposed electricity rationing of up to 13 hours a day in April due to the drought.

The country faces an energy deficit of about 1,000 megawatts, of which at least 100 MW will be covered by a thermal-power-generating barge hired by the government.

Related'Nature is punishing us': Drought imperils farmers and bees in Mexico
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter