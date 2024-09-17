Israeli opposition leaders have warned of grave consequences from plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sack his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli media reports emerged on Monday of Netanyahu nearing to replace Gallant with Gideon Saar, leader of the New Hope Party, as defence minister.

Disagreements between Netanyahu and Gallant have surfaced over the government's approach to the growing border escalation with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon as Gallant advocates exhausting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, while Netanyahu is pushing for a large-scale military offensive.

Former War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz called Netanyahu’s plans to sack the defence minister “security recklessness.”

“What Netanyahu is doing at the moment endangers Israel’s security in the most tangible way that I can remember having been done by a prime minister during a war — and in general,” Gantz, a former defence minister and leader of National Unity Party, said in remarks at a conference.

He said changing the defence minister before a planned military campaign against Hezbollah and amid protests over the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews bears grave consequences.

"Human lives and the future of the nation are at stake," he warned.

'Progress on talks'