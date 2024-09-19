Relations between Armenia and Russia have stooped to a new low as Armenian authorities allege that Moscow financed and trained seven people to topple the country's pro-Western government early this year, Politico has reported.

The Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia which probed the matter has said seven people would be charged with “preparing to usurp power using violence and the threat of violence to take over the powers of government.”

The suspects were offered a three-month military training on Russian territory for a monthly payment of $2,400. The plans were carried out in cooperation "with other persons whose identity is yet to be determined," according to the statement.

The suspected plotters were to become acquainted with the use of sophisticated weapons as part of their training, according to the committee.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Point of no return'