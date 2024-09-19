Lebanon, a Mediterranean state bordering archenemy Israel and with a history of several civil wars, are currently grappling with a new fear - their communication devices.

First, hundreds of paging devices blew up on Tuesday and a day after, walkie-talkies exploded in similar fashion. The two incidents killed at least 37 people and injured thousands more.

According to a security expert, Japan-made walkie-talkies had been bought by Hezbollah five months ago, which corresponds to the time period the Lebanese group purchased the AR-924 model pagers made in Taiwan.

Various images of the blasted walkie-talkies manifested the name of ICOM, a Japanese radio communications and telephone firm, indicating an IC-V82 model of the company. The Osaka-based company has recently released a statement saying that it investigates how its devices, which had been discontinued a decade ago, ended up in Lebanon.

While Hezbollah, Iran-backed Lebanese group, accused Israel of the latest attacks, Tel Aviv has avoided an official acknowledgement of its responsibility on walkie-talkies blasts.

Experts think that pagers exploded because Israelis had implanted explosives inside the devices en route to Lebanon from Hungary, intercepting the supply chain process.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant gave a statement following the attacks in Lebanon, saying Israel was “at the beginning of a new era” in the ongoing war on Gaza, praising “excellent achievements” of the Israeli army, a veiled message indicating Tel Aviv has opened a new war front where communication devices can be used as kill machines.

Prior to the attack, Israelis also reportedly told Americans about a possible strike, a definite sign of the country’s involvement in Lebanon attacks. Numerous security sources also pointed to Mossad for the walkie-talkies blasts, but Israel’s notorious spy agency did not comment on it.

But Israel’s top general Herzi Halevi was much more clear on the country’s involvement in recent attacks. “We have many capabilities that we haven’t yet activated, that we haven’t seen yet activated, we’ve seen here some of [the] things,” he said during a visit to the military’s northern command.