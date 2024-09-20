As artificial intelligence (AI) evolves at a rapid pace, the need for global governance has become increasingly urgent.

In a new report, released just before the upcoming Summit of the Future, a high-powered UN advisory body has called for the establishment of inclusive international institutions to regulate AI and ensure its benefits are shared equitably.

Summit of the Future will be convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address global issues such as conflict, climate crisis, artificial intelligence, and the need for UN reform.

Here are the key takeaways from the UN's latest push to govern AI for humanity:

1. Global AI governance is urgent

The UN advisory body has declared that global governance of artificial intelligence (AI) is "imperative" to ensure responsible development and regulation of this rapidly growing technology.

2. AI's transformative potential

The report highlights AI's ability to transform multiple sectors, from advancing science and driving economic growth to improving public health, agriculture, and energy efficiency.

3. Risks of ungoverned AI

Without proper governance, AI’s benefits could be concentrated in a few countries and corporations, while the technology could also lead to job disruption, autonomous weaponry, and heightened global security risks.

4. Human rights at the core

The advisory body calls for AI governance to be rooted in international law, particularly human rights law, ensuring that human rights are protected as AI develops globally.

5. Recommendations for new institutions

The group recommends forming new global institutions, including an international scientific panel to assess AI’s capabilities and risks, and a global dialogue on AI governance anchored in human rights principles.