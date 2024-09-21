WORLD
New centre-right govt in France announced 2 months after divisive elections
France's new 38-member Cabinet includes primarily ministers from President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance and the conservative Republicans party.
Conservative French PM Michel Barnier put together the government after weeks of difficult negotiations, and President Emmanuel Macron approved it. / Photo: AP Archive
September 21, 2024

The French presidential palace has unveiled a new centre-right government, more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions.

Conservative French Prime Minister Michel Barnier put together the government after weeks of difficult negotiations, and President Emmanuel Macron approved it on Saturday.

The new government was announced at the presidential palace.

A left-wing coalition secured the most seats in June-July elections but failed to win an outright majority.

The 38-member Cabinet announced Saturday includes primarily ministers from Macron's centrist alliance and the conservative Republicans party.

Who are the new ministers?

Jean-Noel Barrot is the new foreign minister, a centrist politician from MoDem known for his work in digital transformation and European affairs.

The new finance minister is Antoine Armand, an emerging figure in French politics now tasked with steering France’s fiscal policies, and managing the upcoming 2025 budget amidst pressure from Brussels to address France’s mounting debt.

The interior minister job goes to Bruno Retailleau, a staunch conservative who will now handle critical domestic issues like national security, immigration, and law enforcement.

Barnier’s ability to govern effectively is already under scrutiny, with his political opponents on the left vowing to challenge him at every turn.

The party of far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, France Unbowed, held protests Saturday against his government, and calls Barnier’s appointment a rejection of the voters’ will.

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally said it would monitor the government closely and has enough votes in parliament to bring it down, but expressed willingness to cooperate on key budgetary issues.

SOURCE:AP
