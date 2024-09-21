The French presidential palace has unveiled a new centre-right government, more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions.

Conservative French Prime Minister Michel Barnier put together the government after weeks of difficult negotiations, and President Emmanuel Macron approved it on Saturday.

The new government was announced at the presidential palace.

A left-wing coalition secured the most seats in June-July elections but failed to win an outright majority.

The 38-member Cabinet announced Saturday includes primarily ministers from Macron's centrist alliance and the conservative Republicans party.

Who are the new ministers?