German voters head to regional elections on Sunday in a formerly communist eastern state where the far-right AfD party is narrowly ahead in the polls.

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany has long railed against Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular coalition government which faces national elections a year from now.

In the state election in Brandenburg, the AfD hopes to replicate the strong gains it made in the east three weeks ago when it won a parliamentary vote in Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony.

A loss in Brandenburg to the AfD, which surrounds the capital Berlin, would be another blow to Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD). The center-left party has governed the state since Germany's reunification in 1990.

"If the SPD does not come out on top in the elections, it will be a very hard blow for the Social Democrats and Scholz," political scientist Benjamin Hoehne said.

A bruising defeat would mean "the debate about who in the SPD would be the best candidate for chancellor is likely to accelerate", said Hoehne of the Technical University of Chemnitz.

Infighting in the government has seen Scholz's approval ratings take a dive while his defence minister, fellow Social Democrat Boris Pistorius, often tops surveys as Germany's most popular politician.

In the long run-up to national elections in September 2025, the opposition conservatives of the CDU-CSU alliance last week selected their party leader Friedrich Merz as their top candidate.

AfD edge

Some 2.2 million people aged over 16 are eligible to vote in Brandenburg.