No candidate has obtained 50 percent of votes in the first count in Sri Lanka's presidential election, setting the stage for a second round of counting that will determine the winner between the top two, using preferential votes.

RMAL Ratnayake, the head of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, officially announced on Sunday the counting of the second preference of the two leading candidates, Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake who has the lead. In contrast, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa is in second place.

According to the country's electoral rules, a candidate is required to grab 50 percent of votes in the first count to secure an outright victory.

If no candidate wins 50 percent votes in the first round, a second round of counting occurs between the two leading candidates from the first round.

In the second count, the second preference of the ballot papers for the eliminated candidates is considered. If those second preferences are for either of the top two candidates, they are transferred to their tallies.