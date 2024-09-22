WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka counts preferential votes to elect President
If no candidate wins 50 percent votes in the first round, a second round of counting occurs between the two leading candidates from the first round.
Sri Lanka counts preferential votes to elect President
If no candidate wins 50 percent votes in the first round, a second round of counting occurs between the two leading candidates from the first round. / Photo: AP
September 22, 2024

No candidate has obtained 50 percent of votes in the first count in Sri Lanka's presidential election, setting the stage for a second round of counting that will determine the winner between the top two, using preferential votes.

RMAL Ratnayake, the head of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, officially announced on Sunday the counting of the second preference of the two leading candidates, Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake who has the lead. In contrast, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa is in second place.

According to the country's electoral rules, a candidate is required to grab 50 percent of votes in the first count to secure an outright victory.

If no candidate wins 50 percent votes in the first round, a second round of counting occurs between the two leading candidates from the first round.

In the second count, the second preference of the ballot papers for the eliminated candidates is considered. If those second preferences are for either of the top two candidates, they are transferred to their tallies.

Recommended

According to the first count, Dissanayake, 55 has a lead with nearly 40 percent votes followed by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa is in second place with 34.32 percent votes, while incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was touted as one of the two front-runners along with Dissanayake, is third with 17.47 percent votes.

Election authorities said about 76 percent of the 17.1 million eligible voters turned out to vote.

Thirty-eight candidates ran Saturday in the presidential election, the first since Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in 2022, leading to the ouster of the government, including the serving president.

The election was seen as a referendum on Wickremesinghe’s two years in office, which has seen a slight recovery in the country’s economy since the 2022 financial crisis.

Related'Procedural issues' that delay Sri Lanka debt deal to conclude shortly: IMF
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control