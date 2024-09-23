Israel's latest attacks against Lebanon will lead to the spread of the war to the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The recent attacks against Lebanon and the recent statements made by Israel are a clear manifestation of the efforts to spread the war to the region," Erdogan said at an event hosted by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC) in New York on Sunday.

Erdogan arrived in the US on Saturday and will address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

The Turkish president also said that the genocide being carried out by Israel on Palestinian lands, especially in Gaza, threatens peace in the region.

"Global institutions and organisations have taken no effective steps to end the oppression in Gaza or prevent Israel's massacre," he added.

Stressing that the global system has begun to lose all its "effectiveness and credibility", Erdogan said institutions tasked with ensuring peace and security are "clearly in a state of moral collapse".

"The massacre that has been going on in Gaza for 352 days has shown this once again," he added.

Türkiye has been doing everything possible to stop this Israeli policy of "occupation, invasion and massacre as soon as possible".

"We have not remained silent and will not remain silent against any attack on the sanctity and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, our first qibla," he stressed.

Related Türkiye-Serbia ties continue to strengthen in every field: Erdogan

'For integration, against assimilation'