The Israeli military has given residents an ultimatum in southern Lebanon to immediately evacuate homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah stores weapons and said it was carrying out “extensive strikes” against the group.

It was the first warning of its kind in nearly a year of steadily escalating conflict and came after a particularly heavy exchange of fire on Sunday.

Hezbollah launched around 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for strikes that killed a top commander and dozens of fighters.

There was no sign of an immediate exodus from the villages of southern Lebanon

The escalating strikes and counterstrikes have raised fears of an all-out war, as Israel is conducting relentless attacks in Gaza, killing hundreds and thousands of civilians across the besieged enclave.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue its strikes in solidarity with the Palestinians and Hamas.

Associated Press journalists in southern Lebanon reported heavy airstrikes targeting many areas on Monday morning, including some far from the border.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the strikes hit a forested area in the central province of Byblos, about 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the Israeli-Lebanese border, for the first time since the exchanges began in October.

Israel also bombed targets in the northeastern Baalbek and Hermel regions, where a shepherd was killed and two family members were wounded, according to the news agency. It said a total of 17 people were wounded in the strikes.

An Israeli military official said Israel is focused on aerial operations and has no immediate plans for a ground offensive.

Lebanese media reported that residents received text messages urging them to move away from any building where Hezbollah stores arms until further notice.

“If you are in a building housing weapons for Hezbollah, move away from the village until further notice,” the Arabic message reads, according to Lebanese media.