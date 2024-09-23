A substantial decline has hit travel activity at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport amid a massive wave of Israeli air strikes in Lebanon, according to a Lebanese tourism figure.

"Fourteen airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon," Jean Abboud, head of Lebanon's Association of Travel and Tourist Agents, told a press conference in Beirut on Monday.

He said passenger traffic dropped between 30 percent and 40 percent at Rafik Hariri airport.

Abboud said several major airlines suspended flights to Lebanon, including Swiss International Air Lines, Kuwait Airways, Transavia, Air France, Lufthansa, and Saudi Airlines.

Lebanon's flag carrier Middle East Airlines (MEA) is adding extra flights to accommodate the gaps created by the absence of other carriers, he added.

Over 300 strikes in Lebanon

At least 274 people were killed and 1,024 others injured in massive Israeli air strikes targeting several areas in Lebanon since Monday morning, according to the Health Ministry.