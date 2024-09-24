Tuesday, September 24, 2024

1802 GMT —Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has said in a statement addressed to UN chief Antonio Guterres that it expects "immediate action" to end the Israeli war on Gaza and will not join new ceasefire talks.

"We demand immediate action to stop the Israeli aggression and the war... in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said, adding it stands firm in its "position against entering new negotiations that would provide (Israel) with cover to continue its aggression".

1826 GMT — Netanyahu, like Hitler, must be stopped by alliance of humanity: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as it did generations ago with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

"Israel's attitude has once again shown that it is essential for the international community to develop a protection mechanism for Palestinian civilians," Erdogan said in his address to the 79th UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

"Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murder network must be stopped by the alliance of humanity."

Before his address, Erdogan expressed pleasure at seeing the representative for Palestine at the UN, in the place "he deserves among the member states, after lengthy struggles." He added: "I wish this historic step to be the last stage on the way to Palestine's membership in the United Nations.

1819 GMT — Israel 'not eager' for Lebanon ground invasion: envoy to UN

Israel is not eager for a ground invasion of Lebanon, the country's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said, as Israel carried out deadly strikes on its northern neighbour.

"We had experience in Lebanon in the past. We are not eager to start any ground invasion anywhere," Danon said as intensified Israeli strikes stoked fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

"We don't want to send our boys to fight in a foreign country, but we are determined to protect the civilians of Israel," Danon told reporters at the United Nations as world leaders gathered for the organisation's signature diplomatic event.

"We prefer a diplomatic solution. If it's not working, we are using other methods to show to the other side that we mean business," he added.

1809 GMT — Israeli army says it is investigating 3 drone incursions

The Israeli army said that it is investigating 3 drone incursions into Atlit, southern Haifa.

The incident marks the first such incident since 2019.

1808 GMT — Hezbollah fired about 300 rockets: Israel army

The Israeli army has stated that Hezbollah had fired about 300 rockets at Israel.

1746 GMT — In UN address, South African president welcomes international support for genocide case against Israel

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed international support for the genocide case against Israel his country filed last December at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Ramaphosa said, “We will not sit silent and watch as apa rtheid is perpetrated against others," evoking South Africa’s decades-long fight against apartheid, which finally ended with success in the 1990s.

"The only lasting solution is the establishment of the Palestinian state, a state that will exist side by side with Israel, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

1550 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill nine in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

Nine Palestinians have been killed and others, including children and women, were wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli warplanes bombed several homes in Nuseirat, resulting in their near-total destruction and a high number of casualties, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Medical sources at al-Awda Hospital told Anadolu that rescue teams managed to recover six bodies, including three women, from the rubble of the bombed homes. They noted that rescue teams were still working to locate several missing individuals trapped under the debris.

1549 GMT — Italy hopes Iran will pressure proxies to de-escalate Mideast tension

Italy’s foreign minister said that Rome hopes Iran would exercise influence on its proxies to de-escalate Mideast tensions.

Antonio Tajani “reiterated the Italian government's strong concern, also on behalf of the G7 partners, for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza as in Lebanon,” according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry that was released after he met his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

Tajani told Araghchi that Italy hopes “Tehran will exercise its influence on the groups in the region, to call them to moderation in all quadrants: Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and the Red Sea," as he underlined Rome’s strong commitment to preventing further escalation.

1548 GMT — Forced displacement of Palestinians would be 'war crime': Jordan king at UN

Jordan's King Abdullah II has ruled out the possibility of his country becoming an "alternative homeland" for the Palestinians, warning that their forced displacement by Israel would be a "war crime."

"The idea of Jordan as an alternative homeland (for Palestinians)... will never happen," he told the UN General Assembly, adding that Jordan "will never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians, which is a war crime."

1533 GMT — UN refugee agency says 2 staffers killed in latest Israeli air strikes in Lebanon

The chief of the United Nations refugee agency confirmed that two staffers were among the hundreds who have been killed in the latest Israeli air strikes in Lebanon

"Israeli air strikes in Lebanon are now relentlessly claiming hundreds of civilian lives. And I am very saddened to confirm that two UNHCR colleagues were also killed yesterday," Filippo Grandi wrote on X.

Grand extended condolences to their families, friends and colleagues on behalf of all at the UNHCR.

1530 GMT — 'Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest': Biden

United States President Joe Biden has warned against the possibility of "all-out war" as Israel continues to pound Lebanon with air strikes that have killed over 550 people, prompting Hezbollah to ramp up retaliatory strikes.

"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest. Even as the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible," Biden said in an address to the UN General Assembly in New York. "In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security to allow the residents from both countries to return to their homes and the border safely."

Biden said he and his senior officials are "working tirelessly" to achieve that end.

1509 GMT — 'Not only children but also UN system dying in Gaza': Türkiye's Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed the United Nations for inaction on Gaza, which he said has turned into "the world's largest children's and women's cemetery."

"Not only children but also the UN system is dying in Gaza," Erdogan told the UN General Assembly. "The truth, the values that the West claims to defend are dying ... I ask openly: Hey human rights organisations, aren't those in Gaza and West Bank human beings?"

1404 GMT — Israeli strike kills six more in southern Beirut: ministry

Lebanon said six people were killed in an Israeli strike on Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold, with the Israeli army confirming it had hit the capital for the second time in as many days.

The "Israeli enemy raid on Ghobeiri in Beirut's southern suburbs killed six people and injured 15," Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers had earlier reported three dead in the strike.

"An Israeli strike targeted two floors in a residential building in the Ghobeiri area," a Lebanese security source earlier told AFP, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to discuss sensitive matters.

The Israeli military said it had "conducted a targeted strike in Beirut" but did not immediately give further details.

1346 GMT — Iran president condemns 'senseless' UN inaction against Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned the "senseless" United Nations inaction against Israel.

1334 GMT — Lebanon becoming 'another Gaza': UN chief tells member states

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned member states about Lebanon "becoming another Gaza" amid escalating tensions with Israel.

Highlighting the "epic transformation" that the world is facing, Guterres addressed member states during the opening of the 79th UN General Assembly at New York headquarters.

1322 GMT — UK PM Starmer calls for de-escalation on Lebanon-Israeli border

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for restraint and de-escalation on the border between Lebanon and Israel, as Israel struck the Hezbollah-controlled area of the Lebanese capital for a second consecutive day.

"I call again for restraint and de-escalation at the border between Israel and Lebanon in the Middle East today. I call again for all parties to step back from the brink," Starmer said in a speech at the Labour Party's conference in Liverpool, northwest England.

1240 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 22 Palestinians across Gaza — medics

Israeli military strikes across Gaza killed at least 22 Palestinians, medics said, as Israeli forces battled Hamas-led fighters in Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

Israeli tanks advanced in the northern and western areas of Rafah, battling fighters from Hamas, according to residents and a statement published by the two Palestinian groups.

Residents said the Israeli army blew up several homes in eastern and central areas of the city.

1214 GMT — Israeli warplanes drop approximately 2,000 shells on 1,500 targets in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes have dropped approximately 2,000 shells on 1,500 targets in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Army Radio.

1153 GMT — Tens of thousands flee Lebanon strikes: UN

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in Lebanon as Israeli strikes pummelled the country, the United Nations said, calling events "extremely alarming".

"We are gravely concerned about the serious escalation in the attacks that we saw yesterday," UN refugee agency spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva.

"Tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes yesterday and overnight, and the numbers continue to grow," he said.

1151 GMT — Biden not giving up on Gaza ceasefire, hostages: White House

United States President Joe Biden is determined to bring about a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas while also seeking to de-escalate tensions on Israel's border with Lebanon, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"He absolutely hasn't given up," Sullivan said in an interview with MSNBC hours before Biden addresses the UN General Assembly for the last time as president.

Biden will huddle with world leaders gathered in New York to work on a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza and avert an all-out war in the Middle East, Sullivan said.

He acknowledged challenges in getting both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar across the line and said Hamas and Sinwar in particular "don't want to do a deal." "But we're determined to keep at it," Sullivan said.

1141 GMT — Israel launches new wave of air strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli army said it launched a new wave of air strikes against what it called Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

A military statement said warplanes hit sites associated with Hezbollah in the Beqaa Valley and other areas of southern Lebanon, including buildings Israel said used for storing weapons, command centres, and other military infrastructure.

"We continue our efforts to weaken and dismantle the military capabilities and infrastructure of Hezbollah,” the army said.

The new wave of strikes came one day after the army said that it had hit over 1,100 Hezbollah targets in the last 24 hours in southern and eastern Lebanon, using more than 1,400 different munitions in some 650 sorties of its fighter jets.

1133 GMT — Gulf airlines suspend Beirut flights as Israel attacks

Gulf airlines including Emirates and Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to Beirut as tensions soared between Israel and Hezbollah after the deadliest bombardment of Lebanon since 2006.

Etihad Airways and flydubai also joined several international carriers in suspending Beirut services. "The safety of our crew and customers is of utmost importance and will not be compromised," Emirates said in a statement, announcing the suspension of flights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Qatar Airways, the national flag carrier which operates two flights a day to the Lebanese capital, also cancelled services for two days.