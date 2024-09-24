Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

The Greek airline cancelled flights to and from Beirut until October 31 and to and from Tel Aviv until October 6.

AIR ALGERIE

The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 31.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until October. 7.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France on Sept. 30 suspended Paris-Tel Aviv and Paris-Beirutflights until Oct. 8. KLM extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of this year at least, the carrier said on October 1.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.

AIR INDIA

The Indian flag carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

BULGARIA AIR

The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until October 15.

CATHAY PACIFIC

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

EASYJET

The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.

EMIRATES

UAE's state-owned airline cancelled flights between Dubai and Beirut until October 8.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it was re-routing a number of its flights on October 2 in response to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.

FLYDUBAI

The Emirati airline on Sept. 30 cancelled Dubai-Beirut flights until October 7. It also cancelled flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel and Iran on October 2-3 due to the temporary closure of a number of air spaces.

IAG