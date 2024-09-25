WORLD
3 MIN READ
Honduras won't send envoy to Israel over its Gaza war conduct
Foreign Minister Enrique Reina tells TRT World on the sidelines of UNGA in New York that his country will stick to the current position until there is a ceasefire and peace in Gaza.
Honduras won't send envoy to Israel over its Gaza war conduct
"We are very concerned about the situation of the Palestinian people, frankly, and that we have unfortunately more than 40,000 killed," he said. / Photo: TRT World
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 25, 2024

United Nations, New York — Honduras will not return its envoy to Israel until there is a ceasefire in Tel Aviv's war on besieged Gaza, the Central American country's top diplomat has told TRT World in an exclusive interview.

"We haven't returned our ambassador because it is position to show that we are concerned about the situation and that the dialogue and peace and the ceasefire must take place," Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told TRT World on the sidelines of UNGA in New York.

Reina said his country is concerned about the situation in the Palestinian enclave and shared his worry over the rising death toll of Palestinians due to the Israeli invasion since October last year.

"We are very concerned about the situation of the Palestinian people, frankly, and that we have unfortunately more than 40,000 killed," he said.

Many experts and studies show that the Palestinian death toll cited by the Palestinian officials is a conservative estimate, and the actual death toll could be around 200,000 or more.

Related'UN, what are you waiting for to stop the genocide in Gaza?' — Erdogan

"Serious humanitarian condition"

Recommended

In November 2023, Honduras' president recalled her country's ambassador to Israel, Roberto Martinez, for consultations as it condemned what it called genocide in besieged Gaza and other serious violations of international law.

President Xiomara Castro had said she recalled the ambassador in light of "the serious humanitarian condition the civilian Palestinian population is suffering in the Gaza Strip."

Many Latin American countries have slammed Israel for its war on Gaza.

Brazil and Colombia have endorsed South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Mexico and Chile have joined forces to support the probe of the International Criminal Court into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, occupied West Bank, occupied East Jerusalem, and Israel.

RelatedHezbollah confirms death of top commander after Israeli strike in Lebanon.
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control