Thirteen bodies believed to be of sub-Saharan African asylum seekers have been found dead off Tunisia's eastern coast, a judicial official has said.

The bodies were found on Tuesday and Wednesday off the coastal towns of Salakta and Chebba, said Farid Ben Jha, the spokesperson for the public prosecution in the Monastir and Mahdia governorates on Wednesday.

He added that an investigation has been opened but provided no further details.

Tunisia and neighbouring Libya have become key departure points for irregular refugees, often from other countries, who risk perilous Mediterranean Sea journeys in the hopes of reaching better lives in Europe.

Each year, tens of thousands of people attempt to make the crossing, with Italy - whose Lampedusa island is only 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Tunisia - often their first port of call.