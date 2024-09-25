As Israeli bombs flattened buildings and sent smoke billowing skywards over Lebanon this week, Palestinians in Gaza looked on with both empathy and fear over how the widening war might affect them.

Israel carried out a third day of air strikes against Lebanon on Wednesday,

In a dramatic escalation after nearly a year of cross-border violence, Israeli air raids since Monday killed at least 570 people in Lebanon in the country's deadliest day since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Chadi Nawfal, a 24-year-old resident of Gaza City who said he lost his home in an Israeli strike, told AFP on Wednesday that footage from Lebanon was hard to watch.

"The bloody scenes from Lebanon that we see on our television screens are very harsh images," he told AFP.

"We people in Gaza are the only ones who can currently feel the pain that the Lebanese people are experiencing."

The sustained Israeli aerial assault on Lebanon is the latest in a series of attacks that began last week with coordinated blasts on pagers and walkie-talkies.

The explosions killed 39 people and wounded almost 3,000, and were followed by a deadly strike on Friday on south Beirut, with leading Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil among the dead.

Israeli focus moves north

Another strike on the Lebanese capital on Tuesday killed Hezbollah rocket forces commander Ibrahim Kobeissi.

Taken together, Israel's onslaught confirmed its Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's claim a week ago that the war's "centre of gravity" was moving northward.

Ayman al Amreiti, another displaced resident of Gaza City, said he was worried the fighting in Lebanon would mean the ongoing war in Gaza gets less global attention.