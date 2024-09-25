TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan condemns Israeli aggression in meeting with Lebanese PM
In talks at the Turkish House, President Erdogan called for global action against Israel's attacks on Lebanon and Palestine, emphasising the urgent need to end the humanitarian crisis.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and Erdogan condemned Israel's deadly attacks on Lebanon and Palestine. / Others
September 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Turkish House in New York, where he attended the annual UN General Assembly.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and Erdogan condemned Israel's deadly attacks on Lebanon and Palestine.

Stating that Türkiye stands by Lebanon, Turkish president noted that the international community must urgently implement a solution that will stop Israeli aggression.

President Erdogan pointed out that Israel flagrantly disregards fundamental human rights, accusing the nation of committing acts of genocide in full view of the world. He emphasised that stopping these violations and resolving the ensuing humanitarian crisis is a moral duty for the international community.

Lebanon under Israeli attacks

As Israel's brutal onslaught on Gaza approaches its one-year mark, the offensive spilled over into Lebanon, where Israeli air strikes have killed hundreds of civilians. In just a single day, over 500 people, including women and children, were killed, with more than 1,600 others injured.

The strikes have devastated towns and villages across southern Lebanon, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes, as hospitals and essential infrastructure have also been targeted.

