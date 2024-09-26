Growing tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, heightened by arms shipments, risk destabilising the fragile Horn of Africa and creating opportunities for the insurgents of al Shabaab, experts say.

The region has been on alert since January when Ethiopia made the shock announcement that it would lease a stretch of coastline from Somaliland, a breakaway area of Somalia, to build a naval base and commercial port.

Somalia has reacted by growing closer to Ethiopia's biggest regional rival, Egypt.

Egypt has its own bugbears with Ethiopia, particularly the vast Grand Renaissance Dam it has been building on the Nile which Cairo sees as threatening its water supply.

On August 14, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud announced a "historic" military deal with Egypt.

Somalia has since received two arms shipments -- the most recent arriving last weekend.

Analysts say that raises concerns.

"Somalia, a country already awash in arms, is currently seeing a spike in (weapons) imports amid the ongoing tensions. Given pervasive mistrust and weak controls, this is a worrying development," said Omar Mahmood, of the International Crisis Group.

Ethiopia's foreign ministry said Monday it was particularly concerned that weapons would end up in the hands of al Shabaab fighters.

'Fundamental breakdown'

Somalia has additionally threatened to boot out Ethiopian troops deployed for an African Union mission against al Shabaab since 2007.

The mission is due for a makeover at the end of the year and Egypt has offered to take the place of the Ethiopian troops for the first time.