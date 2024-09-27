Friday, September 27, 2024

1936 GMT — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of the escalating violence in the Middle East, saying "Gaza is key to ending it".

"War in Lebanon could lead to further escalation involving outside powers," Guterres said at a UN Security Council session on Palestine, which was called by Algeria.

Expressing support for a temporary ceasefire for aid delivery in Lebanon, the UN chief said: "We need this ceasefire now."

"We must avoid a regional war at all costs," Guterres said. "Gaza remains the epicentre of the violence."

1923 GMT — Israel denies, impedes nearly 90% of coordinated aid efforts in Gaza in September: UN

The UN has highlighted the challenges to humanitarian efforts in northern and southern Gaza, with 90 percent of coordinated efforts either denied or impeded so far in September by Israel.

"Humanitarian aid movements in Gaza continue to face significant access constraints," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

"Nearly 90 percent of coordinated humanitarian movements between northern and southern Gaza so far in September have been either denied or impeded," said Dujarric.

The spokesman also stated that the "number of internal movement obstacles deployed by Israeli forces, increased by more than 20 percent since June 2023."

1917 GMT — UK government urges British nationals to immediately leave Lebanon

The UK Foreign Ministry has issued an urgent call for all British nationals in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible, citing growing concerns over the region's deteriorating security situation.

In a statement, the ministry emphasised the immediate need for British citizens to secure seats on the next available flights out of Lebanon.

"We are working to increase capacity and secure seats for British nationals to leave," it said.

1917 GMT — Israeli military says it has attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets have attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including weapons launchers and weapons storage sites, the military has said, hours after it announced a strike on Beirut.

1847 GMT — Hezbollah says 'no truth to any statement' about Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs

Hezbollah's media office has said that there was "no truth to any statement" about the Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, without specifying what statements it was referring to.

It said the media office alone would publish in the group's name. Hezbollah has not otherwise made any statement about the Israeli strikes.

1833 GMT — South Lebanon may become 'another Gaza' in Israel-Iran conflict: EU

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has issued a grim warning about the faith of southern Lebanon, which may become another Gaza due to the confrontation between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"Maybe South Lebanon is also becoming another Gaza, becoming the battlefield of the confrontation between Israel and Iran," Borrell said during his address to the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

"We will enter into a never-ending spiral," Borrell said, emphasising that the conflict's current path could deepen instability across the region.

1820 GMT — UN 'alarmed' by Israel's heavy airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb

The UN has expressed "great alarm" over the developments in Lebanon's Beirut following the latest heavy Israeli bombardment.

"We are watching the developments unfolding in Beirut with great alarm," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a news conference after Israeli army carried out a heavy and unprecedented air strike on Beirut's southern suburb area.

He expressed the UN's deep concern about "the sharp escalation of hostilities across the Blue Line with strikes in Lebanon."

"I can tell you that our peacekeeping mission here, better known as UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), continues to engage actively with the parties to help de-escalate tensions along the Blue Line and avoid further misunderstandings," he added.

1807 GMT — Iran's embassy in Lebanon says Israeli strike in Beirut is 'dangerous game-changing escalation'

Iran's embassy in Lebanon has said on X that the Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs represents a dangerous game-changing escalation that will "bring its perpetrator an appropriate punishment."

1803 GMT — Norway urges countries to be impatient on behalf of Palestinians growing under Israeli occupation

Norway’s foreign minister has urged all countries to be more impatient for Palestinians as multiple generations have grown up under Israeli occupation.

"We must all be more impatient on behalf of the Palestinians. Multiple generations have grown up under occupation,” said Espen Barth Eide during his address at the ministerial meeting on establishing a global coalition for the implementation of the two-state solution in New York.

“The Palestinian people have the same right to self-determination as the people of any other nation. This is in line with a number of UN resolutions and with the recent advisory opinion of the UN International Court of Justice on July 19,” he added.

Palestinians should never have had to negotiate for fundamental rights, he stressed.

1733 GMT — Senior Hezbollah official Safieddine alive after Israeli strikes, Hezbollah source says

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine is alive, a Hezbollah source has said after several Israeli strikes pounded the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs.

1740 GMT — Two dead, 76 wounded in Israeli strikes

Lebanese Health Ministry has said that at least 2 people have been killed and 76 wounded in massive Israeli strikes in Beirut suburb.

1712 GMT — Netanyahu cuts short New York visit to return to Israel, his office says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will cut short his trip to New York and return to Israel, his office has said in a statement, following an Israeli strike on Lebanon's capital Beirut.

1701 GMT — Israel waging 'genocidal war', Mikati says after Beirut strikes

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged the international community to "stop" Israel from waging a "genocidal war" against Lebanon, following a huge Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

"This new Israeli aggression proves that the Israeli enemy doesn't care about all the international efforts and calls for a ceasefire," Mikati, who is in New York, said in a statement issued by his office, urging the international community to stop the "genocidal war that it (Israel) is waging on Lebanon".

1652 GMT — Hezbollah's leader Nasrallah alive after Israeli strikes, source close to group

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah is alive, a source close to the armed group told Reuters, following a series of Israeli air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.

1647 GMT — Tehran checking status of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, says senior Iran security official

Tehran is checking the status of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a senior Iranian security official has said, after Axios quoted an Israeli source as saying he was targeted in an Israeli attack on Beirut.

1645 GMT — Hamas slams Netanyahu's 'blatant lies' at UN assembly

Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of telling "blatant lies" in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Netanyahu "continued his series of blatant lies and escalated his threats against the peoples of the region, while... expanding his circle of crimes to include our people in Lebanon", a statement from the Palestinian group said.

1627 GMT — Axios citing Israeli source: Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was target of Israeli strikes on Beirut

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the latest Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, and the Israeli military is checking whether he was hit or not, US news website Axios has said, citing an Israeli source.

1549 GMT — Israel carries out multiple strikes on Lebanese capital Beirut

The Israeli military has said it carried out a strike on the headquarters of the Lebanese group Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

"The IDF (military) carried out a precise strike on the central headquarters of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Dahiyeh," military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

The strikes were the biggest attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, security sources in the country said.

1506 GMT — UN warns Lebanon facing deadliest period in a generation

The UN humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon has warned that the violence engulfing the country has ushered in the deadliest period in a generation, with more than 700 lives lost and over 218,000 people internally displaced following Israeli attacks.

“The surge in violence has extended to previously unaffected areas, leading to widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure across the country. The recent escalations in Lebanon are nothing short of catastrophic," Imran Riza said in a press briefing.

"In less than a week, at least 700 lives have been lost, thousands have been injured, and nearly 120,000 people have been displaced within mere hours, with these numbers continuing to rise as we speak."

1457 GMT — Israel military carrying out new strikes against Hezbollah

The Israeli military has said it was carrying out fresh strikes against Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon, minutes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN that operations against the Lebanese armed group will continue.

Israel's military "is currently striking" "targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

1430 GMT — International federation of nurses warns of dangers facing healthcare workers in Lebanon

Howard Catton, CEO of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), has voiced serious concerns over the escalating dangers facing healthcare workers in Lebanon, drawing parallels to the violence experienced by their colleagues in Gaza.

In an interview with Anadolu, Catton emphasised that healthcare professionals in Lebanon are feeling the same fears as those in Gaza, as the threat of conflict looms over their hospitals and health facilities.

"They have seen what has happened in Gaza, and, of course, they are fearful that this could be repeated in Lebanon," Catton said, stressing the need to prevent such devastation from spreading.

1422 GMT — US Navy warships intercepted projectiles fired by Houthis: official

US Navy warships going through the Bab al-Mandab Strait intercepted a number of projectiles fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, a US official has said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the projectiles included both missiles and drones and there was no damage to any of the three warships in the area. The official was citing initial information, which can change.

1413 GMT — Turkish delegation, others walk out of UN General Assembly in protest of Israeli premier

The Turkish delegation and many others walked out of the UN General Assembly in protest ahead of a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Led by Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, the delegation left the hall before Netanyahu began his address.

Many other delegations were seen to follow the protest by Türkiye's representatives and also walked out of the hall.

1407 GMT — Slovenian premier to Netanyahu: 'Stop the bloodshed, stop the suffering, end the occupation'

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob has called on Israel to halt its military operations and end the occupation of Palestinian territories.

During his address at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Golob condemned the ongoing violence in a direct message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging an immediate end to the "bloodshed and suffering."

"I want to say this out loud and clear to the Israeli government: Stop the bloodshed, stop the suffering, bring the hostages home, and end the occupation," Golob declared. "Mr. Netanyahu, stop this war now."

1337 GMT — Lebanese prime minister urges UN support amid Israeli bombardment

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called for urgent humanitarian support from UN bodies during a series of diplomatic meetings in New York, as Israeli aggression against Lebanon escalates.

Mikati’s appeal came as he sought international assistance to halt the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

During his meetings, Mikati spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in maintaining regional stability.

1322 GMT — Strikes on Lebanon killing children 'at a frightening rate': UN

The UN children's agency has condemned this week's sharp escalation of violence between Israel and Hezbollah, saying that the Israeli bombardment of Lebanon was killing children "at a frightening rate".

"The attacks on Lebanon are killing and injuring children at a frightening rate," UNICEF's Lebanon representative Edouard Beigbeder said, according to the statement.

The situation "has moved from crisis to catastrophe. The suffering of children must stop," Beigbeder said, calling for a halt in the fighting.

1248 GMT — Global alliance a 'must' for implementation of independent Palestine state: EU

A global alliance is a must for the realisation of an independent Palestine state, according to the EU foreign policy chief.

"Almost the entire world calls for the two-state solution," Josep Borrell told a ministerial event on the peace process and the two-state solution on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"If the two-state solution is not the solution, then which is the solution? Which is the alternative solution?" he asked, speaking almost a year into an unprecedented Israeli offensive into Gaza, killing over 41,000 people.

1235 GMT — Hamas urges world leaders to walk out during Netanyahu's UN speech