Eight Colombian soldiers have died when the helicopter transporting them on a humanitarian mission crashed near the border with Venezuela, authorities said.

The eight were on a mission in the eastern department of Vichada, President Gustavo Petro wrote on X.

The Air Force said the helicopter was found after a search in a rural area in the municipality of Cumaribo, adding there were no survivors.

Images distributed by Colombian media showed the burnt wreckage of the aircraft in the middle of a grassland.

The families of the crew were receiving support while a recovery mission was underway, said the Air Force.

It was not the first military aircraft crash this year in Colombia.