Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a 3-minute video on Monday in which he addressed the people of Iran and blamed the Iranian government for plunging the Middle East “deeper into war” at the cost of its own people.

The statement came at a time when the Israeli military launched a ground incursion into Lebanon on September 23 after weeks of deadly bombings that killed hundreds, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country,” Netanyahu said.

He said that the Iranian government was bringing Iranians “closer to the abyss”.

Iran and Israel would be at peace when Iran is “finally free”, he said, adding it would “come a lot sooner than people think”.

Netanyahu’s address has stirred mixed reactions among Iranians living in the country and the diaspora.

Speaking to TRT World, Murtaza, an Iranian student living in London, said it is obvious that Netanyahu is the one who wants war, and there is no reason for him to label Iran or its allies as terrorists when they decide to retaliate.

“Iran is sanctioned for the alleged sale of drones and ballistic missiles but Israel is rewarded with 2000 pounds bombs that were dropped [in Lebanon] just to kill [Hasan] Nasrallah … Like seriously, Netanyahu and his cabinet need to be brought to justice. This war has been a bitter pill to swallow for the Muslims,” he says.

“Israel has crossed all limits. The West has shown their hypocrisy when it comes to olive or brown skin. If Israel has a right to defence so does everyone else.”

The assassination of Nasrallah dealt a significant setback to both Hezbollah and Iran. It followed the Israeli attack that killed Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

In the aftermath of Nasrallah's death, Iran's leadership issued carefully crafted statements that did not clarify whether the country would engage directly in an open conflict with Israel.