Lebanon is experiencing its bloodiest days since 1990 when the years-long civil war ended in a maelstrom of death and destruction.

Devastating Israeli air strikes on Lebanon since September 23 have killed over 1,000 people, including Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah, and left about one million homeless. Lebanese Health Minister Firaz Abiad confirmed that the dead included more than 160 women and children, while an estimated 2,000 people have been injured since the start of Israel's air strikes on Lebanon.

The Israeli army, in a separate statement, said that 1,300 targets were struck during the air strikes.

The horror for the Lebanese people, however, started when thousands of pagers exploded simultaneously across the country on September 17, resulting in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 3,000 others.

A day later, handheld radio devices exploded across the country, leading to 20 more deaths and 450 injuries.

The prevailing hypothesis is that the explosions were the result of an Israeli intelligence operation involving the placement of explosives in the pagers and radios.

However, these air strikes and explosions have brought one critical issue into sharp focus. The long-standing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has entered a new phase.

All available evidence suggests that Israel is aiming to extend its year-long occupation and genocide in Gaza to Lebanon.

This raises the moot questions: what drives Israel’s increasing aggression, and how has the situation escalated to this point?

History fueled by occupation

When Israel's statehood and its historical trajectory are examined, it becomes evident that the state has thrived on conflict and crisis.

The formal occupation of Palestinian territories and the displacement of the Palestinian people began on May 14, 1948, long before Tel Aviv launched its brutal war on October 7, 2023.

The origins of this occupation can be traced to the Zionist movement that emerged in the late 19th century, the British mandate over Palestine, and the 1947 United Nations plan to partition Palestine.

On the day the occupation was declared, Jewish settlers occupied approximately 55 percent of Palestinian land allocated to them by the United Nations.

Through subsequent wars, the extent of this occupation expanded. By the end of the 1948 war, the occupied territories grew to 78 percent, and following the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel seized control of East Jerusalem, Gaza, the Sinai Peninsula, the West Bank, the city of Quneitra, and the Syrian Golan Heights.

Throughout this process, more than six million Palestinians were displaced and forcibly removed from their lands.

In essence, Israel has continued to occupy increasing portions of Palestinian land. Reports indicate that by the end of 2023, less than 15 percent of the land remained under Palestinian control.

Historical evidence clearly shows Israel as the occupying state whose territorial expansion has been fueled by conflict and war.

Although Israel’s occupation is partly driven by the ambition to establish a so-called ‘greater Israel’, a fundamental motivation stems from the belief that Jews are a superior, God-chosen people and that Palestine is their promised land.

Israel Shahak, the president of the Israel Association for Human Rights and Citizenship, notes that, from an Israeli perspective, everything is divided into categories of Jews and non-Jews.

According to him, in the Jewish state, only Jews are regarded as human beings, while non-Jews are seen as lesser beings.

This viewpoint suggests that non-Jews exist primarily as a means to produce resources for Jews. From this Zionist perspective, the expulsion of non-Jews from the Promised Land is considered, above all, a religious obligation.