Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Baykar's new combat drone Bayraktar TB3 has made its public debut in the country's premier technology event TEKNOFEST.

The aircraft made its maiden flight one year ago.

Bayraktar TB3 on Wednesday made its first public flight along with Bayraktar Akinci, another UAV manufactured by Baykar, at the TEKNOFEST event in the southern Turkish province of Adana.

TB3 is the first combat drone capable of taking off and landing from short-runway ships such as the TCG Anadolu.