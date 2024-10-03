The culture ministers of France and Madagascar have taken the first step toward repatriating human remains taken from the Indian Ocean island while under French colonial rule.

On Thursday, a joint scientific committee will review, Madagascar's request that France return the skull of King Toera, beheaded by troops during the early days of colonisation.

The review is the first of its kind since France voted in December 2023 to facilitate the restitution of human remains held in its public collections.

"France wants to respond to this expectation," Culture Minister Rachida Dati told reporters, alongside her Madagascan counterpart Volamiranty Donna Mara.

These remains are "of crucial importance" to the Malagasy people, Mara said.

'Act of reconciliation'

Madagascar declared independence in 1960 after more than 60 years of French colonial rule.