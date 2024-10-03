Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bugged his private living quarters on at least one occasion in 2017.

The listening device was found planted inside the toilet in Johnson's private bathroom shortly after Netanyahu entered and exited the bathroom having used it.

Johnsonshared excerpts of his forthcoming memoir, "Unleashed" to dailyTelegraph. His memoir is set to be released on October 10.

In his book, Johnson writes, "Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox."

When pressed byTelegraph for more details on the alleged bugging, Johnson deflected, encouraging them to read his memoir upon its release for further revelations.

"I think everything you need to know about that episode is in the book."