WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu bugged my living quarters — Boris Johnson
Former UK PM reveals details from his upcoming memoir "Unleashed", saying Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu planted listening device inside his private toilet.
Netanyahu bugged my living quarters — Boris Johnson
"I think everything you need to know about that episode is in the book," Johnson tells Telegraph.  / Others
October 3, 2024

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bugged his private living quarters on at least one occasion in 2017.

The listening device was found planted inside the toilet in Johnson's private bathroom shortly after Netanyahu entered and exited the bathroom having used it.

Johnsonshared excerpts of his forthcoming memoir, "Unleashed" to dailyTelegraph. His memoir is set to be released on October 10.

In his book, Johnson writes, "Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox."

When pressed byTelegraph for more details on the alleged bugging, Johnson deflected, encouraging them to read his memoir upon its release for further revelations.

"I think everything you need to know about that episode is in the book."

Recommended
RelatedBoris Johnson’s Brexit saga

Surveillance devices near White House?

This wouldn't be the first speculation of Israeli attempts at surveilling their alleged allies.

In 2019, POLITICO reported that the US government had reason to believe Israel "was responsible for planting cellphone surveillance devices near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington DC."

Johnson, who was ousted from office by his own party two years ago, has already stirred mild to major shockwaves with early readers and those hearing about his memoir.

He also claims to have included in his memoir secret details regarding Queen Elizabeth's death, as well as accusations against French President Emmanuel Macron for attempting to discuss a "punishment" for the UK for leaving the EU.

Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control