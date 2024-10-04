Poor residents of a rural South African community in the northeast of Johannesburg would often sneak into a nearby pig farm in search of discarded food.

But a routine scavenger hunt by two Black women led to their brutal killings, allegedly by the white owner of the farm and two of his accomplices.

Bodies of the slain women were later found to be fed to farm pigs.

Maria Makgatho, 44, and Locadia Ndlovu, 35, never made it out of the farm alive once they entered the premises to collect yoghurt from a pile of discarded dairy goods.

The expired or soon-to-be-expired dairy products, dumped there by a food company’s truck, were meant for pigs.

The farm owner and two of his workers are facing charges for fatally shooting the two women and then dumping their bodies in a pigsty where the police found the “decomposed and partly eaten” bodies.

The accused farmer and his two workers remain in police custody as a judge on October 2 postponed a bail hearing until November 6.

The alleged killers had dumped the bodies in the pig pen to dispose of the evidence.

South Africa witnessed the extreme form of racial discrimination and violence under apartheid until 1994.

The latest incident has sparked public anger in South Africa and beyond, bringing issues of racial tensions, gender violence and the continuing disputes over land between predominantly white commercial farmers and their Black neighbours into the limelight.