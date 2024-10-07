October 7, 2024, marks one year since Israel launched its ongoing war on Gaza – a genocidal assault that has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians and reduced the besieged enclave to a dystopian wasteland.

Every night of those 12 months of loss, grief, and displacement has “felt like a year” for millions of suffering Palestinians in the enclave.

Doaa Sama Eid, a displaced 28-year-old mother of seven from Gaza’s Al Shujaiah, east of Gaza City, is one of them.

This is her story.

It is also the story of the collective pain of her fellow Palestinians. And the voice of those who did not live to tell their stories.

The onset

Before the war began, Doaa Sama Eid, along with her husband, six daughters, and one son, lived in Al Shujaiah, an eastern district of Gaza City now reduced to a ghost town.

Israel began pounding the besieged enclave immediately after Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7. On that day, Doaa’s family rushed out of their house to seek refuge at a school in the nearby neighbourhood of Zeitoun.

Yet, Israeli tanks were quick to storm into the area, cutting off access to the critical Salah al-Din road and firing on any vehicle attempting to pass.

After about two months in the school, with Israeli tanks surrounding the gates, Doaa’s family had no choice but to leave.

“We didn’t take anything with us; we left everything in the school. We raised our hands and left,” Doaa recalls.

Al Zeitoun soon became one of the most heavily devastated areas in the enclave, with countless bodies still trapped under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombs and heavy artillery.

Roughly three kilometres away, al-Shifa, the enclave’s largest hospital, transformed into a site of immense carnage as early as November.

At the time, Israeli forces, claiming to have discovered an underground Hamas headquarters, forcibly evacuated thousands at gunpoint, carried out unlawful executions of civilians, and attempted to conceal the evidence by burying victims’ bodies and disfiguring them in the hospital courtyard. Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

Entrapment

Soon after, Doaa and her husband returned to Al Shujaiah, which became a temporary shelter for thousands at the time.

One day, she recalls, they were at the local market of the neighbourhood when word spread that Israeli forces were advancing toward them.

Soon enough, they were stuck in an apartment building, unable to move, in the middle of tanks that encircled them, with no route for escape, Doaa remembers.

“If we turned on a light at night for the kids to go to the bathroom, the tanks would fire at us.”

The building eventually collapsed around them, leaving 80 people crammed into a single room for four days, unable to use a bathroom, eat, or drink –those were some of the “hardest” days Doaa experienced in Gaza.

About six people did not make it out of the rubble, but miraculously, Doaa’s family managed to survive with minor injuries.

“One man shouted at us from the direction of the gas station, telling us to get out quickly,” Doaa recalls of the moments following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Yet, when her and her family stepped onto the street, they were shocked by the horrifying scope of the destruction that unfolded before them. The Palestinian mother remembers: “We came out to find the entire street destroyed, except for the room we were in.”

“The streets were filled with bodies, people with severed legs, missing arms, faces gone, heads blown off – they were littered with pieces of bodies.”

An hour later, the room they had been in also collapsed, Doaa says.

At the time, Israeli forces had launched what they described as the most intense fighting since the invasion began, with their forces reaching the centres of Al Shujaiah as well as Khan Younis, Jabalia, driving Palestinians further south toward Rafah.

In December, around the same time, videos surfaced online showing over a hundred Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces, stripped to their underwear, blindfolded, and made to kneel on a street in northern Gaza, with many of the detainees, some of them journalists and shop owners, recognised by family members and the community.

Grief

About three months into the war, January 17 would become a day forever etched in Doaa’s memory.

That day, around noon, as she was making bread for her children when a strange feeling washed over her. Something felt off, she recalls.

“I suddenly felt this tightness in my chest, something was weighing me down.”