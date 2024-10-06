Sunday, October 6, 2024

1835 GMT —A year since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel is still blocking a ceasefire agreement despite Hamas' flexibility, Hamas chief negotiator and deputy Gaza chief Khalil al Hayya said in a speech shown on Hamas' Aqsa television.

Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States, have so far failed to end disputes between the two warring sides and broker a ceasefire agreement that would end the war and see the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza as well as many Palestinians jailed by Israel.

Hayya said that despite the flexibility on a ceasefire deal shown by Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government continued to stall and undermine talks.

1824 GMT — Hamas praises Oct 7 attack ahead of anniversary

Palestinian group Hamas has praised its October 7 incursion on Israel in a video message ahead of the first anniversary of the storming of southern Israel.

"The crossing of the glorious 7th of October shattered the illusions the enemy had created for itself, convincing the world and the region of its supposed superiority and capabilities," Hamas member Khalil al Hayya said in a video statement.

1809 GMT — Rallies worldwide call for Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in cities around the world over the weekend calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon as Israel's war in the Palestinian territory neared the one-year mark.

1802 GMT — US on Israeli bombing in Lebanon: Military pressure can enable diplomacy but has risk

The US government, reacting to Israel's heavy bombardment in Lebanon, has said that military pressure can enable diplomacy but can also lead to miscalculations.

"Military pressure can at times enable diplomacy. Of course, military pressure can also lead to miscalculation. It can lead to unintended consequences," a US State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Every civilian casualty is one too many," the State Department spokesperson said.

1742 GMT — UN peacekeepers in Lebanon 'deeply concerned' by Israeli military activities

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said in a statement that it was deeply concerned by what it called Israel's "recent activities" adjacent to the mission's position inside Lebanon.

1608 GMT — Thousands across Türkiye take to streets for pro-Palestine demonstrations

Thousands of people took to the streets across Türkiye for pro-Palestine demonstrations against Israel's deadly war on Gaza, one day ahead of it reaching its grim one-year mark.

Demonstrations took place in over 20 provinces, according to Anadolu reporters.

A pro-Palestine rally was held in Istanbul, where civil society groups came together to show their support for Palestine.

1605 GMT — UNICEF chief warns Gaza kids face 'post-generational challenges'

After a year of Israel's military operations in Gaza, the head of UNICEF has warned that children there will face "post-generational challenges.”

"If you look at Gaza really through the eyes of a child, it is a hellscape," UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell told CBS News' "Face the Nation", noting the toll of family deaths and displacements, as well as ongoing lack of food and clean water.

"They are so traumatised by what's happening," Russell said of the kids. "Even if we can get more supplies in there, the trauma that these children are suffering is going to have lifetime and even post-generational challenges for them."

1603 GMT — Medical supplies unavailable in Gaza hospitals: Health Ministry

Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said that 60 percent of medicines, 83 percent of medical supplies are unavailable in Gaza hospitals due to the Israeli blockade and attacks.

1548 GMT — Israel used 'banned bombs' containing depleted uranium in Beirut

The Syndicate of Chemists in Lebanon (SCL) has warned that the scale of destruction and the depth of damage to buildings and the ground suggest the use of internationally banned bombs containing depleted uranium by Israeli forces.

In a statement, the SCL condemned “the barbaric aggression against civilians in Lebanon and the massacres being committed against the Lebanese people.”

It said the warning aims “to raise awareness about the effects of inhaling the dust from Israeli bombings in several Lebanese areas.”

1512 GMT — Hezbollah fires rockets into Israel

Hezbollah has said it fired a barrage of rockets on Israeli troops in Ma'alot Tarshiha settlement in northern Israel.

1510 GMT — Iran suspends flights at some airports: state media

Iran's aviation body has announced the cancellation of flights at some of the country's airports, citing "operational restrictions", state media reported as Israel vows to retaliate for an Iranian missile strike.

Because of those restrictions, "the flights at some airports of the country will be cancelled," according to IRNA state news agency citing Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation spokesman, Jafar Yazarloo.

1341 GMT — Rockets fired from north Gaza cross into Israel: army

The Israeli military has said that rockets fired from northern Gaza crossed into southern Israel.

"Several projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza into Israeli territory. One projectile was intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas," the military said in a statement.

1314 GMT — Hezbollah says it launched drone attacks on Israeli base

Hezbollah has said that it launched 'attack drones' at an Israeli base south of Haifa.

The Israeli army reported that it had intercepted two surface-to-surface missiles fired from Lebanon toward the Haifa region in northern Israel.

In a statement on X, the Israeli army said, “Following the sirens activated in Menashe, Carmel, and Haifa Bay, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted two surface-to-surface missiles launched from Lebanese territory.”

Shortly before the announcement, warning sirens had sounded in the Menashe Regional Council, located south of Haifa, and in Hadera, Carmel Beach, and the Haifa Bay area, signalling incoming rocket fire.

1311 GMT —Israel bombs Gaza's Jabaliya, kills at least 17 Palestinians

Israeli strikes in the Jabaliya area in the north of the territory have killed at least 17 people, including nine children, Gaza's civil defence agency says.

"There are 17 martyrs, including nine children, in Israeli air strikes in Jabaliya," civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

1302 GMT — Israeli narrative has collapsed: former Malaysian PM

The global awakening about the Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7 of last year has led to the "collapse of the Israeli narrative and the world's realisation of Zionist deceit," veteran Malaysian statesman Mahathir Mohamad has said.

Mahathir, 99, delivered the remarks in a virtual address on the first day of the "Palestine: The Linchpin of Civilization Renaissance," a three-day conference marking one year of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,800 Palestinians.

1248 GMT —One dead in shooting incident in southern Israel: police

At least one person was killed and 10 others injured during a shooting in southern Israel's Beer Sheva, police and emergency responders have said.

"Paramedics have pronounced a 25-year-old female deceased, and are evacuating 10 casualties," emergency service provider Magen David Adom said in a statement.

1245 GMT — Israel pushes for forceful evacuations in 26 southern Lebanon towns

The Israeli army has ordered civilians in 26 border towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately amid air and ground attacks on the country.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee asked the Lebanese residents to leave their homes and move north of the Awali River.

The list of the targeted towns included Houla, Meiss Ej Jabal, and Majdal Selm.

1112 GMT — Iran 'prepared' for counterstrike against possible Israeli raid

Iran has prepared a plan to respond to a possible Israeli attack following the Islamic Republic's retaliatory missile strike against it last week, local media has reported.

"The plan for the necessary response to a possible action by the Zionists (Israel) has been fully prepared," Tasnim news agency said, quoting "an informed source" in the armed forces.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation after the leaders of groups allied to Tehran were killed in attacks.

"If Israel takes action, there will be no doubt that an Iranian counterattack will be carried out," said Tasnim.

It added that Iran "has a list of many Israeli targets", and said Iran's attack on Tuesday "showed that we can level to the ground any place it desires".

1202 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu visits troops along Lebanese border area: office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited troops along the border with Lebanon, his office said, nearly a week after the Israeli military launched ground "operations" against Hezbollah inside southern Lebanon.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today visited the 36th Division base in the Lebanese border area," his office said in a statement.

1148 GMT — Israel defence minister warns Iran it may end up like Gaza, Beirut

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned Iran that it might end up looking like Gaza or Beirut if the Islamic republic was considering an attempt to harm Israel.

"The Iranians did not touch the air force's capabilities — no aircraft was damaged, no squadron was taken out of order," Gallant said in a statement, referring to Iran's recent missile strike on Israel that hit two bases of the Israeli air force.

"Whoever thinks that a mere attempt to harm us will deter us from taking action should take a look at (our achievements) in Gaza and Beirut."

1111 GMT — Israel kills another journalist in Gaza, raising the toll to 175

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in northern Gaza, bringing the total death toll since last Oct. 7 to 175, the government media office has said.

In a statement, the media office identified the new victim as Hassan Hamad, without giving details about the circumstances of his death.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation,” it said, calling on the international community and international organisations to “deter the occupation and prosecute it in international courts for its ongoing crimes.”

0956 GMT — Egypt sends medical aid to Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

The Egyptian army has dispatched a new shipment of medical aid to Lebanon on Sunday amid Israeli air and ground attacks on the country.

A military statement said a plane loaded with tons of medical aid was sent to Lebanon “to help alleviate the unprecedented suffering caused by the current Israeli military operations.”

It said the aid was dispatched “upon orders from President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to provide support and assistance to Lebanon.”

0946 GMT — Palestine hails French president’s call to stop arms exports to Israel

Palestine has hailed a call by French President Emmanuel Macron to halt arms exports to Israel amid its onslaught on Gaza.

“Macron’s call aligns with international law and international legitimacy resolutions and supports the two-state solution and the principles of human rights,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

0946 GMT — Lebanon postpones start of school year, as Israel steps up strikes

Lebanon has said the country would be postponing the start of the school year as Israel escalates its air strikes against Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Education Minister Abbas Halabi said the new start date for more than one million students would be November 4, because of "security risks".

0943 GMT — Beirut's southern suburbs hit by more than 30 strikes overnight

The southern suburbs of Beirut were hit by more than 30 strikes overnight, the heaviest bombardment since Sept. 23, when Israel began a significant escalation in its air campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Sunday.

The targets included a gas station on the main highway leading to the Beirut airport and a warehouse for medical supplies, the agency said.

0922 GMT — Germany's Scholz urges ceasefire ahead of Gaza war anniversary

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz again has called for a ceasefire ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Gaza.

The German government "continues to persistently advocate for a ceasefire, which must now finally come about", he added.

"So that the civilian population in the Gaza Strip can be better protected and, of course, better cared for.

0857 GMT — Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon — health ministry

Israeli strikes killed 23 people across Lebanon on Saturday, the health ministry has said.

"Israeli strikes yesterday on towns and villages of southern Lebanon" and other parts of the country "killed 23 people and wounded 93 others," it said on Sunday, without including casualties in more recent bombardment on Beirut's southern suburbs after midnight.

0838 GMT –– Palestinian death toll in Gaza hits 41,870

Gaza Health Ministry has updated the death toll from Israel's war on the besieged enclave, revealing that at least 41,870 Palestinians have been killed and 97,166 have been injured since October 7, 2023.

It added 45 people have been killed and 256 injured in the past 24 hours.